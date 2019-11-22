How the flu vaccine is made

Food and Drug Administration The healthcare community is slowly, but surely, pushing for vaccines that are egg-free, latex-free, and mercury-free.

For the 2019-20 flu season, more than 162 million doses of flu vaccines will be made in the US.

There are more than 100 national influenza centres in more than 100 countries constantly collecting and analysing influenza virus strains for the next vaccine.

Flu viruses are injected into an egg or added to cell culture. Then the viruses are given a few days to replicate and grow, just as if they were inside a person.

For the 2019-20 flu season, more than 162 million doses of flu vaccines will be made in the US, alone. The vaccines start with the viral strains themselves, which are mostly grown and cultivated in either fertilised hen eggs or egg-free cell cultures.

The flu vaccine is designed months in advance

While flu vaccine may be widely distributed only during certain months, creating it is a year-round process. There are more than 100 national influenza centres in more than 100 countries constantly collecting and analysing influenza virus strains for the next vaccine.

That data is then reviewed twice a year starting in February and September by the directors of the five World Health Organisation collaborating centres. After reviewing the data, the directors recommend what are called candidate vaccine viruses, or CVVs. These are the viruses that will make up that year’s flu vaccine.

The flu vaccine contains several viral strains

No matter the year, the flu vaccine is designed to protect against three to four flu viruses in circulation. That’s because there are different types of flu caused by different viral strains.

The most common are flu types A and B, which is why each year the flu vaccine contains strains of both types A and B viruses. For example, the 2019 flu vaccine contains strains of H1N1 and H3N2 – which both cause flu type A – and two flu type B strains, called B/Victoria and B/Yamagata.

Getting all those different viruses to coexist in one place is where the hen eggs and cell cultures come in.

Each viral strain is either injected into an egg or added to cell culture. Then the viruses are given a few days to replicate and grow, just as if they were inside a person.

All the while, the eggs and cultures are handled under sterilized conditions. For instance, the egg yolks are inoculated with viruses under ultraviolet light and in an area absent of dust and other contaminants.

After a few days, the eggs and cultures are teaming with flu viruses, which means it’s time to extract them. After extraction, those viruses are then killed or weakened for the vaccine, at which point a small number of stabilizers and preservatives are added to prevent contamination and keep the vaccine stable after manufacturing.

Once the stabilizers and preservatives are added, the vaccines are tested for quality and sterility before the FDA gives final approval to ship for distribution.

A new kind of flu vaccine

For the 2019-2020 flu season, the majority of vaccines will be made from eggs, likely in one of the two prominent US flu-vaccine manufacturers: Sanofi Pasteur, which has a manufacturing plant in Swiftwater, Pennsylvania, and Seqirus, with a plant in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

However, the healthcare community is slowly, but surely, pushing for vaccines that are egg-free, latex-free, and mercury-free. That’s why cell cultures and another method, called recombinant, have become more popular in recent years as an alternative way to make flu vaccines for people with egg allergies.

