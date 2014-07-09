How Israel's Iron Dome Rocket Defence System Works [VIDEO]

During the 2012 escalation between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group fired nearly 180 rockets on Israeli targets every day from the Gaza Strip. Thanks to the Iron Dome system, few of them reached their destination. The missile interceptor destroyed a reported 84 per centof rockets it targeted, protecting Israeli civilians and staving off an even greater escalation between the two sides.

With Hamas continuing to strike Israeli targets and the Israeli military responding with a limited operation against targets in the Gaza Strip, the Iron Dome is back in action. Hamas fired around 85 rockets on Monday, and set off air-raid sirens in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Already, there are pictures on Twitter of the Iron Dome intercepting missiles over Israeli cities:

Tel aviv under rocket attack here’s a photo of interception of iron dome pic.twitter.com/RmZ9nf5iQx

— Oren Rosenfeld (@RosenfeldOren) July 8, 2014

There are a few folks behind the controls, and a few different pieces to the machine. In 2012, Business Insider had this simple explanation of how the Dome works:

