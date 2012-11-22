How Israel's Mighty Iron Dome Works

The highly talked about Iron Dome has become the hero behind the Israeli defence Force’s efforts to defend innocent civilians. The part-automatic, part-human rocket defence system takes out upward of 90 per cent of its targets.
There are a few folks behind the controls though, and a few different pieces to the machine, so check out a simple explanation about how the Dome works:
Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Robert Libetti
Don’t Miss:
As Death Toll In Gaza Rises, Hopes For Ceasefire Are Bleak
Hamas Rocket Fired Toward Jerusalem Prompts Fierce Israeli Reaction
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.