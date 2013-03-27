Here's How We Wish The iPhone Would Let You Switch Apps

Apple’s iPhone operating system, iOS, is starting to feel stale. It’s pretty much looked the same since the smartphone debuted back in 2007.



Jesse Head, a designer and developer, has dreamed up this beautiful but functional concept that re-imagines the entire iOS multitasking experience.

While Apple has made slight changes to the experience nothing has been as drastic as this concept from Head. We first spotted the video over at Gizmodo.

Keep in mind there’s very little chance Apple will enable features like this on the iPhone any time soon. The latest reports suggest the next version of iOS will have a few design tweaks, but won’t be a radical overhaul of the operating system.

Plus, it’s likely this kind of app multitasking would destroy your iPhone’s battery life, something Apple wouldn’t want to do.

Check it out here:

App Switcher Concept: Multitasking Redesign for iOS from Jesse Head on Vimeo.

