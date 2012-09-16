How The iPhone 5 Will Radically Change Mobile Ad Market Share

Photo: Velti

Apple’s iPhone 5 could dominate mobile ad impressions on iPhones within just one year, according to a study of iPhone mobile ad data by Velti.(Velti is one of the major buyers and servers of mobile advertising. Its networks are set to generate $290 million in revenue this year.)



The company wanted to figure out how quickly people would adopt the iPhone 5, and how quickly clients’ ads would start appearing on apps and browsers in the new phone.

So it looked back through its historic data, from the launch of the iPhone 4S. Here are a couple of charts illustrating what it found.

The iPhone 4S claimed over 10 per cent of exchange-wide impressions just four months after release:

Velti claims that, “Based on past iPhone releases, we predict that within 6 months, iPhone 5 will drive over 25 per cent of all iPhone impressions, and its release will result in a major upgrade cycle.”

The company believes iPhone 5 will be adopted more quickly than the iPhone 4S, and will become one of the top 5 devices on the exchange in the next 6 months. Here’s what that might look like, with iPhone 5 serving about 40 per cent of ad impressions by September 2013:

