6 Ways The iPhone 5 Still Outshines Samsung's Galaxy S4

When looking for a new smartphone this spring, the top two choices for most will likely be either the Samsung Galaxy S4 or the iPhone 5.



Both are great phones, and you won’t be disappointed with either one. And yes, there are a handful of other great top-tier phones to choose from.

But it’s the the GS4 and iPhone 5 are still the two most-hyped phones right now, and there are a handful of differences between the two worth noting.

Here are the iPhone 5 features that make it a better phone for some people.

Better app selection When you have an iPhone, you're guaranteed to get the best new mobile apps first. Developers prefer to make their apps for iPhone first before moving to other platforms. Even Google has launched new apps and updates on iPhone before its own Android operating system. Yes, Android does offer many of the same popular top-tier apps as the iPhone, but the iPhone also has the best exclusive apps. Better video and music selection Thanks to iTunes, the iPhone has access to the best selection of music, movies, and TV shows for renting or owning. Android's Play Store and Samsung's own store for content called Samsung Hub have plenty of stuff to choose from, but it's still not as robust as what you can get through iTunes. Better design and build quality If you favour great design and build quality, it's tough to find a better phone than the iPhone 5. The Galaxy S4's plastic casing might be fine for some people, but we prefer the iPhone's solid glass and metal construction. Free technical support from Apple With the iPhone, you get free technical support from the staff at the Apple Store. If the problem is covered by your warranty, they'll even give you a brand new replacement phone. Plus Apple's staffers will teach you how to use your iPhone if you're new owner. If your Galaxy S4 breaks, who will you call? Samsung? Your carrier? Samsung doesn't have the kind of customer support system that Apple does. Consistent and timely software updates One of our biggest gripes with Samsung is that it takes a long time to push out software updates. It can be several months after Google releases a new version of Android before Samsung and its carrier partners tweak it and push it to users. Samsung also has a history of abandoning Android software updates for its older devices. You don't have to worry about that with the iPhone. Apple makes sure that its software updates push out to all users at the same time, no matter what device or carrier they use. You can use it with one hand While many people prefer Samsung's gorgeous large screen, Apple's smaller 4-inch screen is better for one-handed use. Get a closer look at the Galaxy S4... Click here for the first hands-on photos of Samsung's Galaxy S4 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.