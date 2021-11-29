How I trafficked over $6.6 million worth of Cocaine internationally

Pieter Tritton smuggled over $US6.6 ($AU9) million worth of cocaine.

Tritton was arrested in Ecuador and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Tritton now works as a public speaker on the dangers of Drugs.

He tells Insider how he smuggled cocaine from South America into Europe.

Pieter began his journey as a small-time drug dealer in the UK.

He says that the illegal rave scene in the UK and lack of funding as a university student drove him to sell drugs on a larger scale.

Pieter’s operation eventually supplied many big-time dealers in the UK.

He then began importing cocaine from Ecuador to Europe through a cartel connection.

Pieter was arrested in Ecuador and sentenced to 12 years in one of the world’s most violent and corrupt prisons.

He now works as a public speaker on the dangers of drugs, and also presents a show on local radio station “incapable staircase” every Friday from 4-5:30 pm GMT.