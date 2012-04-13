How Instagram Planned To Make Money Before It Was Snatched By Facebook

Kevin Systrom spoke at our media conference last month and outlined the monetization plans for Instagram.



With a very impressive rates of user additions, the company was seeing more and more brands building Instagram galleries, even though the app has not been designed to facilitate the participation of businesses.

Whether Facebook would follow this direction or steer Instagram another way, it remains to be seen.

Watch Systrom discuss the obligatory money-making question below.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

