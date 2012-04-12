How Instagram Users Failed to Welcome Their New Overlord

Beast, Mark Zuckerberg’s dog, had his moment of fame on Instagram Monday. The Facebook founder shared a picture of the shaggy-haired mutt late in the evening after his company announced it was purchasing Instagram for $1 billion.
It was only Mr. Zuckerberg’s fourth post since signing up for Instagram in October 2010. (That’s $250 million a photo.)
