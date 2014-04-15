This Woman's Instagram Feed Was So Cool It Got Her A New Job

Hannah Perine Mode / LinkedIn Hannah Perrine Mode was hired because of her Instagram feed

Remember those days when you had to change your Facebook name so employers couldn’t find you (and the embarrassing photos you’d posted there)? Well, turns out Instagram may do the opposite — help you get a job.

According to Fast Company, Instagram is becoming an important part of the hiring process for some employers, especially in more creative fields. Beyond a traditional portfolio, employers like to get a sense of a potential hire’s personality and the more un-cut version of their art and style.

One such employer, Bradford Shellhammer, Fab cofounder and BackCountry creative director, told Fast Company he hired New York-based designer Hannah Perinne Mode because of her Instagram feed. After working together at Fab, Hannah now works with Bradford as a creative manager and design lead at the consultancy Shellhammer.co.

Hannah started her Instagram feed about two-and-a-half years ago. And while at first it was just for fun, she then found a new use for the platform when she began her “Drawing a Day” project. Now her feed blends together quick doodles, full-scale paintings, and random pictures with friends.

Business Insider spoke with Hannah about how Instagram helped her professionally, and this is what she had to say:

“Instagram is a great way for me to share that visual component of my life, and not everything that I put out is a masterpiece by any means and it was a really good lesson to learn how to create things for the sake of creating. Things that aren’t necessarily these finished large scale paintings but are just these fun day to day things. It is really helpful for me because I’ve had a lot of people contact me based on that project. Even if it’s a friend of a friend, seeing my Instagram is a great way to get an idea of who I am as a person, some inspiration and some basic illustrations or drawings that then can be supplemented by my website which will be more finished. I’ve had a lot of clients starting to ask me more for the hand drawn feeling in a way that i hadn’t experienced before. Even though i didn’t intend for it to be a way to get work, it’s sort of a pleasant consequence of it.”

