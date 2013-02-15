How Instagram Can Help You Find Love

Photo: Flickr / HAMED MASOUMI

It turns out Instagram is great for more than just stalking friends and celebrities through their filtered photos.Santiago Perez Grovas, @santiagopgm, and Taylor Dee, @thisgirl_, credit Instagram for their relationship, Jessica Fee of Mashable reports.



Before Instagram became incredibly popular, Dee stumbled upon one of Grovas’ pictures featured on the popular page. But at first, Dee thought Santiago was a woman.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this girl’s amazing! I love her pictures’ for about four about four months,” Dee told Mashable. “And then he posted a picture of himself and I realised he was a guy.”

It wasn’t until a few months later that Dee actually popped up on Grovas’ radar. Grovas posted a competition to his page, asking people to submit photos of themselves and virtually “cheers with him.”

Dee won that contest, and the two started chatting via Kik and FaceTime. They’ve now been together for almost eight months, even though Grovas lives in Mexico City, and Dee lives in Colorado.

But Dee and Grovas aren’t the only couple that got their start on Instagram.

A couple from Seattle met on Instagram after one woman, Bailey Gate, noticed Ryan Williams’ photos on Instagram, Joanna Stern of ABC News reports.

Another couple, Robin Coe and Matt Flemming, also found love thanks to Instagram.

“I think (Instagram is) such a cool window into someone’s aesthetic and someone’s life,” Coe told ABC News. “Mat is an avid cyclist and he takes photos of what he is seeing, I got to see what he was seeing through his eyes. I got to know a lot about him just through his photos.”

