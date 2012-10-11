How Are We Supposed To Take Samsung Seriously When It Comes Up With Such Stupid Brand Names?

This is the Samsung Galaxy Note ii.

Photo: Samsung

Samsung’s iPad rival is called the Galaxy Note 10.1.The phone that everyone says is better than the iPhone 4 is the Samsung Galaxy S III.



The phone that Samsung will launch tomorrow will be called the Samsung Galaxy S III Mini.

For goodness sake.

Galaxy? Why? Space?

S?

III? Roman numerals?

10 point how many?

Samsung is making some great gadgets these days, and you can tell by the lawsuits that it is putting a real scare into Apple.

But these brand names have to change to something simpler. The Samsung Note. The Samsung S. The Samsung S Mini. Please?

