How In The World A Daily Deals Site For Babies Lands A $1 Billion Valuation [Chart]

Zulily, an ecommerce and daily deals site for mums, toddlers and babies, is reportedly raising a new round of financing at a valuation that’s close to $1 billion on revenues of $500 million.



As PandoDaily’s Sarah Lacy points out, that sounds a little nuts. So she compared its monthly unique visitors over the course of the past year to all the other big e-commerce and daily deal sites out there.

Its foot traffic is now about 2.5% the size of Amazon’s. And Amazon is a $105 billion company. Its monthly uniques blow past Gilt Groupe.

“According to this chart, only three are above the industry average: Amazon, Fab, and Zulily,” Lacy writes. “The latter two may be still priced aggressively, but it helps explain why investors see them as the outliers.”

Here’s the chart, via PandoDaily. Fab is the red line, Zulily is light blue, Amazon is yellow:

Photo: PandoDaily

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.