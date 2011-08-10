Apple Wins – The SAIcast Discuss

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST HERE>>In this market, no one knows what is going to happen tomorrow. Still, there are clear winners and losers. AOL lost big, plunging down almost 30% after its earnings call. Apple, on the other hand, bounced around until it moved passed Exxon to become the most valuable public company in the world.



But it could all change tomorrow.

Also, Jay Yarrow and Nicholas Carlson address whether or not Google is the most hated company in the Tech industry.

Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

WHAT IN GOD’S NAME HAPPENED TO MARKETS? The SAI Discuss

Facebook iPad App Unlocked, AOL Gets A New Head Of Sales, And Its A Long Summer At Conde Nast

The 20 Silicon Valley Startups You Need To Watch

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.