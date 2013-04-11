This Chart Shows Just How Important The Masters Par-5s Are To Tiger Woods

Since making his debut as an amateur in 1995, Tiger Woods has played 70 rounds at The Masters for a total score of 79-under par. But a closer looks shows that Tiger’s dominance at Augusta is limited to just four holes, the par-5s.



Below is a look at Woods’ cumulative score on each hole at the Masters over the course of his 70 rounds. Overall, he has played nine holes under par and nine holes over par.

But while Tiger has played the par-4s at 29-over par and the par-3s at 26-over par, he is a whopping 134-under par on the four par-5s, including 41-under on the 13th hole and 43-under on the 15th hole.

So when trying to gauge Tiger’s performance this week, pay most attention to the par-5s. If Woods shoots low on those holes, he could be in line for his fifth green jacket…

Data via Augusta.com

