How Important Is The Gulf Of Mexico For American Oil Production? VERY

In an earlier post I talked about the possible impact of an offshore drilling moratorium on oil production and prices. The drilling moratorium continues to be a hot issue, with a federal judge issuing a temporary injunction against it, and Secretary Salazar vowing to to issue a more explicit justification for the ban.



A number of people have asked me how important the Gulf of Mexico is for the nation’s oil production. The answer is very important. Below are three graphs that describe this for three key quantities: oil production, oil discoveries, and oil reserves. All data are from the Energy Information Administration, U.S. Department of Energy.

Read more at The Energy Watch –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.