Is A Fun Office Really More Important Than A Higher Salary?

Employees ride the slide in Google’s offices

Photo: Google

Follow @bakadesuyoFun was more attractive than compensation or opportunities for promotion:



The present study extended previous research on fun in the workplace by examining the influence of workplace fun in the context of applicant attraction.

Specifically, this research examined the impact of workplace fun relative to other key predictors of applicant attraction.

Furthermore, this research examined the impact of different sources of workplace fun—fun coworker interactions, fun job responsibilities, and formal fun activities.

With a sample of collegiate job seekers, the results demonstrated that workplace fun was a stronger predictor of applicant attraction than compensation and opportunities for advancement.

Moreover, the results demonstrated that fun coworker interactions and fun job responsibilities were stronger predictors of applicant attraction than formal fun activities.

Source: The Fundamental Role of Workplace Fun in Applicant Attraction” from Journal of Leadership & Organizational Studies

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

7 tips to make the workweek easier

How much of office gossip is true?

What are the three keys to moving your career forward?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.