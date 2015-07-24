Here's what iconic female video game characters would look like with average American bodies

Female characters in video games like Lara Croft from “Tomb Raider” have historically had body types that were far from “average.”

Even beyond the impossibly proportioned women of early console fighting games, most iconic female characters are, in various ways, stylised in an unrealistic way.

Now Bulimia.com, a collective dedicated to empowering those with eating disorders, has asked the question: “What would video game characters look like with average American bodies?”

The organisation questions why — with games now featuring technical wonders such as natural cloud movements — they still don’t usually portray the female body accurately and free from exaggerated proportions.

Though it’s also true that video games certainly don’t portray the average male body — with games like “Gears of War” featuring hulking body types that are practically unobtainable — it’s still useful to be reminded of just how far our fantastical representations can sometimes take us from reality. And that this could potentially have consequences.

Here is a series of graphics, created by Bulimia.com, that shows what different iconic female video game characters would look like with average American body proportions.

