I bought a travel trailer and was surprised by 5 ways it comes in handy even while parked in the driveway

I’ve wanted to own a travel trailer for years, decades even. But it didn’t become possible until COVID.

I’ve always dreamed of owning a travel trailer. I’d longingly stare at them on highways, imagining life crisscrossing the country, living full-time on the road, and adventuring via my home-on-wheels.

When COVID hit, and a remote-friendly way of life began, that desire grew ten-fold, as it also presented itself as a safe way to travel.

After weeks of perusing resale sites, I made my dream a reality, purchasing a rebuilt 1974 Perris Pacer. Truthfully, I always envisioned myself in an Airstream, but with a home base in Los Angeles shared with my boyfriend, dog, and cat in a neighborhood where parking comes at a premium, a travel trailer seemed to be a fair compromise.

We purchased the trailer from a family that skillfully rebuilt “her,” and even sewed and hung curtains adorned with foxes inside, naming her Foxy in tribute. She felt like a prized possession, and we’ve been beach camping, boondocking in the desert, and visiting national parks ever since.

While we don’t travel and live in Foxy full-time, I’ve discovered she isn’t just good for weekend adventures, but comes in handy every day, even while parked in the driveway.