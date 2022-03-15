Here’s how I thrift and style the best coffee table books for my living space. Gabi Stevenson/Insider

Coffee table books have become essential pieces of home decor for many young adults.

Coffee table books can be expensive, which is why I started thrifting my own.

Finding and styling these decorative books allow me to use my creativity to brighten up my space.

When it comes to home decor essentials, TikTok users seem to love coffee table books.

Videos about coffee table books have garnered 208 million views on the platform, with many people buying and styling them for viewers. Typically, they’re picture-heavy books with aesthetically attractive covers that are meant for display or to inspire small talk when entertaining.

Vintage shop owner Aarica Nichole says that coffee tables in young adult homes are more often used as decoration than functional pieces, so it makes sense that coffee table books are so popular as design elements.

“I think of my own coffee table as an art piece or decor rather than a coffee table,” she said. “It’s like a blank canvas that I like to frequently change up and play with different decor elements and color schemes.”

Despite their popularity, coffee table books can be pricey. After graduating from college, I began thrifting my own decorative books as an inexpensive way to spruce up my living space as an adult. I discovered that the best part about finding and styling coffee table books is using your creativity.

Here’s how I thrift the best coffee table books and style them on a budget.

I start by looking for the biggest books in certain genres

I found this book in the travel section at one of my local thrift stores. Gabi Stevenson/Insider

I’ve found some of my favorite books in the art, architecture, travel, home, and design sections of thrift stores. Non-fiction books have the most pictures, and the books from these genres usually have the most vivid and interesting details to look at.

In more curated boutiques or consignment shops, I look everywhere to find books that may be staged throughout the store. Many thrift stores may not organize their book section by genre, so my tip is to look for the biggest and brightest books first. If you’re sifting through a lot of books with no sections or genres, your best bet is to judge a book by its cover.

I check under the dust cover before I decide to leave a book behind

Without their dust covers, these books have a cleaner, classier vibe. Gabi Stevenson/Insider

Large hardcover books in thrift stores often come with paper sleeves or dust covers that have busier artwork than the book itself. At consignment shops or thrift stores, they often come ripped or damaged from use or age. If a book cover catches my eye but looks a little tattered, I check underneath to see what’s there. The hardcover can provide a simpler, cleaner aesthetic.

I wouldn’t recommend getting rid of the sleeves. Not only can they protect your book in transit, but they provide another option if you want to change up your design.

When styling, I either commit to a theme or give in to eclecticism

I went for a clean, romantic European art theme for my set-up. Gabi Stevenson/Insider

I went into a local thrift store with the idea of creating a European theme and paired a few French travel books with a Shakespeare dictionary that I previously thrifted. The books brought a sense of style and sophistication to the room without feeling stuffy.

‘Color’ can be a great simple theme that allows you to brighten up a space. Gabi Stevenson/Insider

I wanted my second coffee table set to feel a little more eclectic, playing off of whatever bright colors and themes spoke to me.

My biggest tip when thrifting coffee table books: Don’t just go to the thrift store

There are lots of ways to get secondhand books that don’t require visiting a thrift store. Websites like ThriftBooks offer a wide selection and filters books by genre. Used book stores and estate sales offer great options to find books in sets or secondhand books, and family members may be holding onto old textbooks or yearbooks they no longer use.