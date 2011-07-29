21-YEAR-OLD TELLS ALL: Here's How I Sold That Startup For $100 Million

Catherine Cook cofounded MyYearbook when she was 15.

Last week, we reported that 21-year-old Catherine Cook sold her startup, MyYearbook, for $100 million to QuePasa.We got her and CEO Geoff Cook on the phone. They told us how they grew the company to a 9-figure exit in six years.



