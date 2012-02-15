How I Paid Off My Five-Figure Debt In Five Months

This is not a picture of Kristy Heinz

When Kristy Heinz moved to NYC last October, she had no couch, no TV, no mattress and $19,000 in debt. She was the poster child for cash poor: Between the time she graduated law school and started her job at a firm, she’d been living on a diet of ramen and credit swipes.



With her student loans due for repayment in December, Heinz’s survival depended on plugging that $20,000 black hole.

So, what did she owe?

$1,000 to a friend

$3,000 to parents

$10,000 salary advance from her firm

$6,000 in credit card bills

Heinz didn’t freak out—at least not in public. She came up with a plan and got to work.

Disclosure: Heinz is a friend of the writer.

