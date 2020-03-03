I'm deaf, and have found that transportation services have a long way to go to be more accessible. Here's how I navigate travelling.

Courtesy of Sarah Katz Sarah Katz.

Sarah Katz is a freelance writer who covers the intersection between disability and mental health, relationships, entertainment, and public services.

As a deaf traveller, she finds herself “routinely excluded” from services that nondisabled travellers have access to.

Katz has developed a few strategies to navigate travel, like purchasing tickets ahead of time online, reading any information available, and asking others for support.

But ultimately, Katz writes, disabled people should have equal access to transportation services – especially because they pay the same as hearing travellers.

Two years ago, a high-speed train I was riding from Baltimore to my job in Virginia jolted to a stop. A voice announced the stop’s name over the intercom, but it was garbled to me, because I am deaf. (My hearing aids offer some, but incomplete, access to spoken language.) So, I glanced outside the window for clues: No readily visible signs.

Suddenly, a white, gauzy veil of panic set in – I didn’t know where I was and didn’t want to end up in a different state entirely. I scanned the interior of the train but saw no signs there either. I questioned fellow passengers, who only shrugged. I hurried to a train attendant near the doors. As soon as he informed me what stop it was – it was my stop – the doors closed and the train’s gears began cranking forward toward its next destination.

I wish I could say that the story ended there. Instead, I asked the attendant if there was a way to get off. He pressed a red button, the doors swung open, and he motioned toward the platform, as if encouraging me to step off. Hurried, trusting his judgment, I followed his lead. I immediately regretted doing so. Although the train wasn’t speeding, its momentum quickly overtook me, and my body slammed into the pavement, crushing my right wrist into six pieces. A week later, I was under anesthesia on an operating table, receiving surgery to repair a Colles’ fracture.

My experience is far from unique. Despite the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act signed into law 30 years ago, disabled travellers like me are routinely excluded from services offered to nondisabled travellers, with deleterious effects.

Whether by road, the tracks, the sea, or the air, travelling is an indispensable aspect of modern life that connects people to jobs, education, and leisure activities. Yet, many forms of public transportation remain inaccessible to 15% of the world population. This inaccessibility costs us our livelihood, mental health, and, sometimes, as my story reveals, our physical health. Research bears this out: According to a study conducted in the United Kingdom, needless transportation obstacles cause four in five disabled people to feel anxious while travelling.

As someone who has, nonetheless, travelled to far-flung countries such as Taiwan, Costa Rica, and Italy, I have noticed other troubling accessibility barriers for deaf and hard-of-hearing travellers. For instance, airports around the world often make auditory boarding announcements to flyers without visuals. If one is not paying attention or doesn’t notice announcements at all, we miss important information, sometimes even missing the flight altogether. While in flight, pilots usually verbally explain safety procedures without captions or text; the visual demonstration by stewards and stewardesses only offer a sliver of the information, which means that, in a state of emergency, deaf and hard-of-hearing flyers risk not having the same resources that hearing flyers do. And on buses, deaf riders must remain alert to signage limited to the street instead of signage inside the vehicle, which is not often made available with announcements made verbally over speaker.

Although deaf and hard-of-hearing people like me shouldn’t have to compensate for inaccessible travel, we do it anyway. These are some of the strategies that have worked for me.

Purchase tickets online

Andrea Verdelli/Business Insider

Instead of going through the trouble of speech-reading at the airport or train ticket counter, I purchase and download tickets on my phone. (Many don’t know that speech-reading is an imperfect science: Studies show that only 30 to 45% of the English language is readable on the lips.)

Read what’s available

Reuters The United Airlines timetable is pictured in Newark International Airport, New Jersey.

When I go through the security screening area, I watch the security officers’ faces to speech-read their instructions. And, when I’m sitting at the gate, waiting for my flight, I peer over at the next person’s ticket for their zone number, following them into the line when they get up. Once on the plane, I review the booklet illustrating the safety procedures for relevant information, or, if I’m with my husband, who is hearing, I ask him to transliterate using Cued Speech, a visual communication mode.

Ask others for support

Robert Alexander/Getty Images It’s nice to be able to rely on the kindness of others, but the experience should be more independent.

If the pilot makes mid-flight announcements, I ask my husband or strangers to let me know what’s said. But, while it’s great to be able to rely on the kindness of others, I deserve a more independent, integrated experience.

In recent years, some transportation companies have begun making their services more accessible to deaf and disabled travellers. For example, some airlines show what zone is boarding electronically. During flights, airlines sometimes share captioned videos of safety procedures. And some airlines who offer in-flight entertainment show some movies – although it should be all – with closed captions and subtitles. Newer trains also show a visual of the metro stop’s name inside of the car, instead of just outside near the platforms. Some buses, too, have begun showing the names of stops electronically inside the vehicle.

Disabled people deserve equal access to the same transportation services others enjoy. After all, we pay the same amount as hearing travellers despite having less money due to disability discrimination. According to a new report released Wednesday by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, only 19.3% of people with disabilities are employed. In contrast, 66.3% of people without disabilities are employed.

Worse, federal law enables some employers to pay disabled people less than a $US1 an hour. If nothing else, we’re an untapped market – the travel industry can, too, benefit from more inclusively designed experience. In the meantime, we’re doing our best with the resources we’re given, which shouldn’t be taken for granted.

