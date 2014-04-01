Fans Are Not Happy With The 'How I Met Your Mother' Series Finale

Kirsten Acuna

Warning: Major spoilers if you have not watched the finale.

The series finale to “How I Met Your Mother” aired tonight and a lot of fans were left unhappy.

After nine years, while we finally found out how Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) met “the mother” Tracy, we also learned the real reason Ted was telling his kids this long-winded story that barely involved the mother.

Himym josh radnor cristin miliotiRon P. Jaffe/Fox

As many previously predicted, the mother passed away years ago, and Ted was trying to ask his kids permission to move on six years later with their long-divorced Aunt Robin.

In a way, it shouldn’t come as a surprise since Ted’s attraction to Robin was always the focal point of the show. The pilot episode even ended with Ted telling his kids, “[That] … is the true story of how i met your Aunt Robin.”

While Ted’s kids were able to accept this, the twist didn’t sit well with a lot of fans.










Watch the ending below via Slate:

