Fans Are Not Happy With The 'How I Met Your Mother' Series Finale

Warning: Major spoilers if you have not watched the finale.

The series finale to “How I Met Your Mother” aired tonight and a lot of fans were left unhappy.

After nine years, while we finally found out how Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) met “the mother” Tracy, we also learned the real reason Ted was telling his kids this long-winded story that barely involved the mother.

As many previously predicted, the mother passed away years ago, and Ted was trying to ask his kids permission to move on six years later with their long-divorced Aunt Robin.

In a way, it shouldn’t come as a surprise since Ted’s attraction to Robin was always the focal point of the show. The pilot episode even ended with Ted telling his kids, “[That] … is the true story of how i met your Aunt Robin.”

While Ted’s kids were able to accept this, the twist didn’t sit well with a lot of fans.





















Looks like the true Final Slap was the writers slapping us in the face #HIMYM

— Robespierre Dornagon (@robesx) April 1, 2014

After thinking about it, the himym finale might be the worst episode of television I’ve ever seen

— rctfetch (@rctfetch) April 1, 2014

so #himym could have ended after the pilot… they erased nine years of character development to get to… the end of the pilot…

— Ely$e❣ (@EnchantingElyse) April 1, 2014

Quote from Reddit that sums things up nicely: “I feel like I just found out my favourite love song was written about a sandwich.” #himym

— Helen Kiaya (@HelenKiaya) April 1, 2014

Do yourself a favour. When Ted says “And that kids, is how I met your mother”. End the episode and pretend it cut to black. #HIMYM

— Christopher Schnese (@christopherIRL) April 1, 2014

Was that an April fool’s prank because I believe it is @HIMYM_CBS #HIMYMFinale pic.twitter.com/ifL1WTYFF6

— Rachel (@racheezyx3) April 1, 2014

Last #HIMYM tweet: a whole season devoted 2 a wedding that ended in divorce. But 1 episode to cover wife, kids, her death, the story & Robin

— Kendra Jacobs (@KendraJJacobs) April 1, 2014

“How I used your mother to get the children aunt Robin couldn’t have” #HIMYM #HIMYMFinale

— Francesca Greenleaf (@FrancescaY) April 1, 2014

The biggest bummer of the HIMYM finale is how much more interesting it would have been spread out over a season rather than what aired

— Chris Plante (@plante) April 1, 2014

Watch the ending below via Slate:

