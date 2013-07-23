'How I Met Your Mother' Kids Lose It In Funny Final Season Trailer

It turns out that “How I Met Your Mother” protagonist Ted’s kids are just as annoyed as we are that it has taken him eight years to tell them one simple story.



CBS revealed a hilarious first trailer comedy’s final season at Comic-Con.

As the two-minute spot unfold, we learn that the typically quiet, head-nodding children who open most episodes have gone through puberty on that same couch. And they’re not happy about it.

Watch the ad — ranging from hilarious to borderline disturbing — for the September 23 premiere below:

