'How I Met Your Mother' Finally Reveals The Mother

After eight long seasons, “How I Met Your Mother” finally revealed the mother.



Last night’s season finale introduced us to the boot-wearing, yellow umbrella wielding woman who is the basis for the entirety of CBS’ sitcom.

If you were expecting a big celebrity reveal, it’s not.

Who is she?

We don’t know her character name yet, but Cristin Milioti will play “the mother” protagonist Ted (Josh Radnor) will meet at a train station sometime next season and eventually marry.

If Milioti looks familiar, you may recognise her from episodes of “30 Rock,” “The Good Wife,” or “The Sopranos.”

She was also nominated for a Tony for Broadway show, “Once.”

Milioti will appear in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” later this year opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill.

Series co-creator Craig Thomas told TV Guide in February that the next, final season of “How I Met Your Mother” will be incredibly different from the rest, so expect to see much more of Milioti.

Watch the mother’s appearance from the season 8 finale:

