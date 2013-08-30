The First Trailer For The Final Season Of 'How I Met Your Mother'

After debuting a funny clip of Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) kids at San Diego Comic-Con,

CBS has released the first preview teaser for the final season of “How I Met Your Mother.”

If your hoping to see another glimpse of the mother shown at the end of season 8, you’re out of luck.

The first episode of season 9 is called “The Locket.”

“HIMYM” returns to CBS September 23.

