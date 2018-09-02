23 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘How I Met Your Mother’

A real proposal happened during the filming of the show.

According to the New York Daily News , Jana Rugan and Timothy Russo really got engaged on the season-two finale.

Russo’s friend wrote for the series and arranged for the couple to stand in as extras since it was Rugan’s favorite show.

On the episode, Robin and Ted were on a date when the waiter mistakenly brought Robin a champagne glass with a ring at the bottom. She freaked out — and so did Ted since he wasn’t actually proposing — then Russo came over to claim the ring as his and proposed to Rugan for real.

“At first she thought I was messing up the scene, then it dawned on her and she started crying and everyone was clapping. It was awesome,” Russo told the Daily News.