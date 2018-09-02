23 surprising things you probably didn’t know about ‘How I Met Your Mother’

“By golly she put our show on the map. It can’t be overstated,” Bays wrote. “Britney Spears rescued us from ever being on the [renewal] bubble again. Thanks Britney!”
The show’s creators are in a real-life band, and they wrote and performed the series’ theme song.
The theme song of “HIMYM” is known for its infectiously catchy tune, and it turns out the show’s creators had a big hand in creating it.
The song, “Hey Beautiful,” is by the band The Solids, which Bays and Carter are both members of. Bays does vocals and guitar, and Thomas plays the drums.
A real proposal happened during the filming of the show.
According to the New York Daily News, Jana Rugan and Timothy Russo really got engaged on the season-two finale.
Russo’s friend wrote for the series and arranged for the couple to stand in as extras since it was Rugan’s favorite show.
On the episode, Robin and Ted were on a date when the waiter mistakenly brought Robin a champagne glass with a ring at the bottom. She freaked out — and so did Ted since he wasn’t actually proposing — then Russo came over to claim the ring as his and proposed to Rugan for real.
“At first she thought I was messing up the scene, then it dawned on her and she started crying and everyone was clapping. It was awesome,” Russo told the Daily News.
Some of the show’s famous props went home with the lead actors.
Harris took Barney’s Playbook and the tabletop from their booth at McLaren’s, Smulders kept Robin Sparkles’ bedazzled jean jacket, Alyson Hannigan ended up with a little red British phone booth, and Radnor got to keep Ted’s coveted blue French horn.
Bays also ended up decorating his own home with the two swords that were hanging up in Ted and Marshall’s apartment, and Thomas ended up taking a few set pieces from McLaren’s, including one of the gang’s red booths.
Harris made it his mission to get Barney and Robin together on the show.
Smulders was apprehensive when there were initial chats about the characters getting together, but Harris actively tried to make it happen throughout filming.
“I’d try to do little things in our scenes together where I gave her an extra look and an extra glance or would stare only at her during a whole scene just to see if anyone was noticing,” Harris told The Fan Carpet of his own personal mission to get Barney and Robin together.
Ted probably made Barney sound worse on purpose to make himself look better in the end.
In 2018, Harris agreed with a popular fan theory in an interview with Digital Spy.
The theory speculated that Ted made Barney sound extra sleazy and womanizing in his story for his kids because he didn’t want them to judge him for falling for Barney’s ex-wife, Robin.
“I think that that’s very accurate,” Harris told Digital Spy. “Given the story structure, and with [Ted] telling the story to his kids, everything was able to be overdrawn.”
Some of the leading actors’ significant others made it onto the show.
Lily’s high-school sweetheart Scooter was portrayed by Harris’ real-life husband David Burtka.
Hannigan, who played Lily, also shared the screen with her husband, Alexis Denisof, who had a recurring role on the show as Robin’s coanchor Sandy Rivers.
Smulders’ husband Taran Killam was another spouse who made it onto “HIMYM.” He actually played two characters on the show, a one-time appearance as Derrick and the recurring character Gary Blauman.
Both Smulders and Hannigan had to hide pregnancies during filming.
During season five, the actor who played Robin and the actor who played Lily were both pregnant, but their characters were not. So the props team just kept hiding their growing bellies behind large props and handbags.
“We have the biggest purses of any show on the air,” director Pamela Fryman told the Chicago Tribune.
Hannigan wanted her daughter to play her on-screen child.
When Lily did end up having a child on the show, Hannigan’s young daughter was set to play the role.
But, Hannigan told the HuffPost in 2017 that they decided she was too old for the part.
“They fired my kid from that role. She was gonna be the baby, but Carter Bays was like, ‘Nope. She’s too old,’ and she got replaced,” Hannigan said.
Harris’ love for magic was added to Barney’s character.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor has even written a children’s book about magic, so it’s clear that Harris influenced Barney’s hobby.
“The Bro Code” really exists.
You can buy the series-approved version of all of Barney’s rules, and it’s even “written” by Barney Stinson himself.
Most of the websites from the show are real too.
Her Campus reported that most of the websites the characters shout out on the series are actually live on the internet.