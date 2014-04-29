'How I Met Your Mother' Deleted A 'Gut-Wrenching' Scene From Its Finale

Ron P. Jaffe/Fox Many were upset with the death of The Mother, but a deleted scene of her funeral could change attitudes.

Warning: Major spoilers if you have not watched the finale.

Fans of “How I Met Your Mother” weren’t too happy about how the series wrapped up its final season, but a deleted scene may help them gain some closure.

According to TVLine, a quick montage of Ted’s wife Tracy’s funeral was filmed that showed Ted grieving the loss of the titular mother.

This would have differed from the finale in which Ted just narrates how The Mother had become ill and passed.

The scene was eventually scrapped because the creators found it to be too “heart-wrenching.” However, some actors on the show like Alyson Hannigan, who played Lily, found it to be what the show and the audiences needed.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ ‘HIMYM’ co-star Alyson Hannigan felt parts of the finale went ‘way too fast.’

“They were like, ‘No. It’s just too gut-wrenching,'” Hannigan told TVLine. “I was like, ‘That’s what I want. I want my heart ripped out and slammed on the floor and, like, stomped on!'”

Hannigan also believes that showing Ted mourning his wife would have helped ease fan frustration for those who felt The Mother was killed off too quickly.

“‘Oh, [Ted] mourned. He got closure’ — and then they’d be happy that [he and Robin] got together,” Hannigan said. “Rather than be like, ‘Oh, wait. She died? What? They’re together, huh?’ And credits. That’s what I think was too fast.”

The creators have said that alternate endings of the show were filmed and would be released in the show’s box set coming out later this year, so there may be time yet for “How I Met Your Mother” fans to get the ending they wanted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.