'How I Met Your Mother' Cast Reveals Their Favourite Scenes From The Show

The cast of “How I Met Your Mother” appeared on “Inside the Actors Studio” Thursday to reminisce about the CBS’ series nine seasons.

During the episode, host James Lipton asked each of the show’s five main actors — Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, and Jason Segel — to choose their favourite scenes from the show.

Here’s what they said:

Neil Patrick Harris: Season 5, Episode 12 “Girls vs. Suits“

Harris’ favourite moment was when he broke out in song and dance to “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit” on the series’ 100th episode after a girl asked him to ditch his suits.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Alyson Hannigan: Season 6, Episode 13 “Bad News“

In an episode that counted down the moment until fans heard the “bad news,” Hannigan recalled the moment Lily told her husband Marshall his father passed away after.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Jason Segel: Season 1, Episode 7 “Matchmaker“

Segel recounted when his character Marshall discovered a hybrid creature — a mix between a cockroach and a mouse (cockamouse) — in his apartment.

Cobie Smulders: Season 5, Episode 17 “Of Course“

Early in the episode, Marshall and Ted make Robin feel awful by singing a song — “Bang, Bang, Bangity Bang” — about how many women Barney (her ex at the time) had been seeing. At the episode’s end, after Robin goes on a date and has an awesome time, everyone except Barney joins in on singing the song.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Josh Radnor: Season 3, Episode 13 “Ten Sessions“

Radnor’s favourite moment was when he took his girlfriend Stella on a 2-minute speed date.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Were any of those among your top moments of the series? The season finale of “How I Met Your Mother” airs on CBS tonight at 8 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.