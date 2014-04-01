The 9 Best-Rated 'How I Met Your Mother' Episodes

Robert Voets/FOX The moment before Ted and the mother meet on ‘How I Met Your Mother.’

We were recently introduced to the site GraphTV.

The site indexes the IMDB ratings of virtually every television show.

With the series finale of “How I Met Your Mother” Monday night, we thought it would be cool to take a look back at fan’s highest-rated episodes.

For the nine seasons of the show, here are the nine fans loved the most.

9. Season 1, Episode 15: 'Game Night' Rating: 8.9

Votes: 1,401 Synopsis: Marshall hosts a game night which leads to Barney revealing how he ended up in his current job. 8. Season 9, Episode 22: 'The End of the Aisle' Rating: 9.0

Votes: 956 Synopsis: 'With only a half-hour to go, both Barney and Robin have panic attacks about their upcoming nuptials. Meanwhile, Marshall and Lily rewrite their old wedding vows.' 7. Season 4, Episode 9: 'The Naked Man' Rating: 9.0

Votes: 1,620 Synopsis: After a man claims he gets girls to sleep with him by surprising them in the nude on a first date, Lily, Barney, and Ted all attempt trying the same move to see if it really works. 5. Season 5, Episode 12: 'Girls Vs. Suits' Rating: 9.0

Votes: 1,734 Synopsis: The 100th episode of HIMYM shows Barney deciding between whether he should give up suits to sleep with a girl. Season 1, Episode 10: 'The Pineapple Incident' Rating: 9.0

Votes: 1,770 Synopsis: Ted tries to recollect what happened the night before after he wakes up in bed with a brunette and a pineapple on the side of his bed. 4. Season 5, Episode 8: 'The Playbook' Rating: 9.2 Votes: 2,077 Synopsis: 'After breaking up with Robin, Barney jumps back into the dating scene with the classic moves from his 'Playbook.'' 3. Season 8, Episode 12: 'The Final Page: Part 2' Rating: 9.2

Votes: 2,206 Synopsis: 'After years of uncertainty of where their relationship is going, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) pops the question to Robin (Cobie Smulders) and she said yes.' 2. Season 2, Episode 9: 'Slap Bet' Rating: 9.3

Votes: 2,049 Synopsis: 'The gang discovers that Robin's been hiding a huge secret, but they have no idea what it is. Marshall thinks she is married, and Barney thinks she was a porn star.' This is the episode where we find out Robin was a Canadian pop singer and view her music video for 'Let's Go to the Mall.' 1. Season 9, Episode 16: 'How Your Mother Met Me' Rating: 9.5 Votes: 3,102 Synopsis: 'On the 200th episode, we learn what The Mother has been up to over the past eight years, leading up to the wedding weekend where she will meet her future husband, Ted.' BONUS: The least-liked episode of 'HIMYM': 'Slapsgiving 3: Slappointment in Slapmarra' Season 9, Episode 14 Rating: 5.2 Votes: 1,961 Synopsis: 'In an attempt to deliver a devastating final slap to Barney, Marshall explains how he mastered the Slap of A Million Exploding Suns.' Now that you've seen fan's favourite episodes of 'How I Met Your Mother' See when your favourite TV shows peaked >

