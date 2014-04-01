The 9 Best-Rated 'How I Met Your Mother' Episodes

We were recently introduced to the site GraphTV.
The site indexes the IMDB ratings of virtually every television show.
With the series finale of “How I Met Your Mother” Monday night, we thought it would be cool to take a look back at fan’s highest-rated episodes.
For the nine seasons of the show, here are the nine fans loved the most.
Rating: 8.9
Votes: 1,401
Synopsis: Marshall hosts a game night which leads to Barney revealing how he ended up in his current job.
Rating: 9.0
Votes: 956
Synopsis: 'With only a half-hour to go, both Barney and Robin have panic attacks about their upcoming nuptials. Meanwhile, Marshall and Lily rewrite their old wedding vows.'
Rating: 9.0
Votes: 1,620
Synopsis: After a man claims he gets girls to sleep with him by surprising them in the nude on a first date, Lily, Barney, and Ted all attempt trying the same move to see if it really works.
Rating: 9.0
Votes: 1,734
Synopsis: The 100th episode of HIMYM shows Barney deciding between whether he should give up suits to sleep with a girl.
Rating: 9.0
Votes: 1,770
Synopsis: Ted tries to recollect what happened the night before after he wakes up in bed with a brunette and a pineapple on the side of his bed.
Rating: 9.2
Votes: 2,077
Synopsis: 'After breaking up with Robin, Barney jumps back into the dating scene with the classic moves from his 'Playbook.''
Rating: 9.2
Votes: 2,206
Synopsis: 'After years of uncertainty of where their relationship is going, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) pops the question to Robin (Cobie Smulders) and she said yes.'
Rating: 9.3
Votes: 2,049
Synopsis: 'The gang discovers that Robin's been hiding a huge secret, but they have no idea what it is. Marshall thinks she is married, and Barney thinks she was a porn star.'
This is the episode where we find out Robin was a Canadian pop singer and view her music video for 'Let's Go to the Mall.'
Rating: 9.5
Votes: 3,102
Synopsis: 'On the 200th episode, we learn what The Mother has been up to over the past eight years, leading up to the wedding weekend where she will meet her future husband, Ted.'
Season 9, Episode 14
Rating: 5.2
Votes: 1,961
Synopsis: 'In an attempt to deliver a devastating final slap to Barney, Marshall explains how he mastered the Slap of A Million Exploding Suns.'
