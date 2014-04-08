There's An Alternate Ending To 'How I Met Your Mother'

If you’re one of many fans upset with the “How I Met Your Mother” finale, there may be hope yet.

Series co-creator Carter Bays confirmed over the weekend there will be an alternate ending to the series available on the season 9 DVD and the series box set.

Update for those who’ve been asking: Alt #himym ending will be on s9 DVD and also in the series box set.

— Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 5, 2014

Fans were upset when the final episode deviated from the entire final season.

Earlier, Bays expanded on Twitter about the alternate ending.

“16 days ago today we were in the HIMYM edit room, trying to decide between two very different endings,” Bays wrote. “We only shot one script, but through edit room magic we had two possible outcomes for the series. We chose the ending we chose and we stand by it. But we loved the other version too.”

The full series box set will be available this fall as a nod to Barney’s Playbook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.