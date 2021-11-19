I rent a 70-square-foot bedroom in a Victorian-era apartment. Here are 8 ways I make my small space work.

I had to get creative to make this 70-square-foot room work.

I moved to San Francisco with a very specific list of requirements for my apartment since I work as a full-time artist and need separate studio and living spaces under the same roof.

My roommates and I found a large, Victorian-era place above a cocktail bar in Noe Valley that seemed perfect, with great natural light, beautiful high ceilings, and breathtaking French molding.

However, the office space was too small to serve as my art studio and seemed impossible to make into a bedroom.

But since the budget fit and the location was perfect, I decided to get creative and turn this tiny “fainting room” into a beautiful, functional living space.

Here’s how I made the most of my small room: