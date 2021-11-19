I rent a 70-square-foot bedroom in a Victorian-era apartment. Here are 8 ways I make my small space work.

- My bedroom is a 70-square-foot Victorian-era “fainting room,” so I’ve had to maximize my space.
- I took advantage of the tall ceilings by arranging a gallery wall to draw the eye upward.
- My fold-out desk and hidden clothing storage are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.
My roommates and I found a large, Victorian-era place above a cocktail bar in Noe Valley that seemed perfect, with great natural light, beautiful high ceilings, and breathtaking French molding.
However, the office space was too small to serve as my art studio and seemed impossible to make into a bedroom.
But since the budget fit and the location was perfect, I decided to get creative and turn this tiny “fainting room” into a beautiful, functional living space.
Here’s how I made the most of my small room:
Using thrifted and discounted frames, I arranged my art-print collection into a tall gallery wall and didn’t overthink the placement or layout too much.
When folded up, it functions as a chalkboard, but it also offers a great amount of storage and a space to do my hair and makeup when brought down.
I keep a folding chair behind the door that I can sit on while getting ready.
The board is hung with Command strips, and each earring is on a pushpin.
I love this solution because it can be altered as needed and beautifully displays my jewelry.
This bed — which I snagged during an IKEA sale for only $US80 ($AU110) — lets me do just that while keeping my clothes out of sight when they need to be.
I keep my TV, diffuser, plants, and trinket bowl on the table, plus I hide away extra pillows, blankets, and two narrow laundry hampers underneath it.
I could even fit my surfboard between the console table and the wall, so I don’t have to keep it in the common space.
Then I found this dresser on the side of the road that was perfect for my room. One person’s trash, right?
I love having this next to my bed because I keep a lamp, fan, and space heater on it, as well as my phone and water bottle when I’m sleeping. It also serves as additional clothing storage.
Thankfully, the color schemes of my room and wardrobe match pretty well, so the purses seem like added decoration.
I stuck it on the wall behind my TV, intentionally off-center so I could place my surfboard on the side without covering it. I also added a floating shelf in the middle with plants, artwork, and candles.
This upgrade only took me a few hours and made my space feel so much more homey and warm.