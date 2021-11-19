Search

I rent a 70-square-foot bedroom in a Victorian-era apartment. Here are 8 ways I make my small space work.

Elaine Giles
On the left, photo of small room with gallery wall, bed, window, and fold-up desk. On the right, an Orange arch behind light blue surfboard, shelf, and narrow table with TV on it.
I rent a Victorian-era ‘fainting room.’ Elaine Giles
  • My bedroom is a 70-square-foot Victorian-era “fainting room,” so I’ve had to maximize my space.
  • I took advantage of the tall ceilings by arranging a gallery wall to draw the eye upward.
  • My fold-out desk and hidden clothing storage are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.
I had to get creative to make this 70-square-foot room work.
Photo of small room with gallery wall, bed, window, and fold-up desk
The apartment was otherwise perfect. Elaine Giles
I moved to San Francisco with a very specific list of requirements for my apartment since I work as a full-time artist and need separate studio and living spaces under the same roof.

My roommates and I found a large, Victorian-era place above a cocktail bar in Noe Valley that seemed perfect, with great natural light, beautiful high ceilings, and breathtaking French molding.

However, the office space was too small to serve as my art studio and seemed impossible to make into a bedroom.

But since the budget fit and the location was perfect, I decided to get creative and turn this tiny “fainting room” into a beautiful, functional living space.

Here’s how I made the most of my small room: 

I took advantage of vertical space.
Room with colorful bed with a yellow blanket and tall gallery wall
I used Command strips to hang the art. Elaine Giles
I knew the high ceilings needed to be the crown jewel of the room. If my eye was immediately drawn upward, it would detract from the otherwise small space.

Using thrifted and discounted frames, I arranged my art-print collection into a tall gallery wall and didn’t overthink the placement or layout too much.

This fold-down desk made sense as functional table space.
White desk folded down with shelves for storage and a nightstand in the background
It also provides storage. Elaine Giles
I was really intent on keeping my working and living spaces separate, so I wanted to make sure I could get ready in my tiny room. This amazing fold-down desk made that possible.

When folded up, it functions as a chalkboard, but it also offers a great amount of storage and a space to do my hair and makeup when brought down.

I keep a folding chair behind the door that I can sit on while getting ready.

 

I put my jewelry on a corkboard.
Corkboard with earrings hanging on it beside a backpack, and mirror
I really like my earring collection. Elaine Giles
I love my fun earring collection, so I decided to hang it on this corkboard.

The board is hung with Command strips, and each earring is on a pushpin.

I love this solution because it can be altered as needed and beautifully displays my jewelry.

Under-the-bed storage made up for my lack of closet space.
Under the bed storage pulled out to reveal folded up clothes by a brown rug
I wanted to have some clothes in my room. Elaine Giles
Although I have closet space in the hallway across from my tiny room, I wanted to be able to keep some folded clothes in my living area as well.

This bed — which I snagged during an IKEA sale for only $US80 ($AU110) — lets me do just that while keeping my clothes out of sight when they need to be.

I added a narrow console table at the end of my bed.
Tv, diffuse, plant, and picture frame on narrow, wood table
I keep my TV on that table. Elaine Giles
My full-sized bed almost fits wall-to-wall, so I wasn’t sure if it would feel too busy to add something at the end of it. But I’m glad that I opted for this narrow, tall console table since it’s so functional.

I keep my TV, diffuser, plants, and trinket bowl on the table, plus I hide away extra pillows, blankets, and two narrow laundry hampers underneath it.

I could even fit my surfboard between the console table and the wall, so I don’t have to keep it in the common space.

 

Serving as both storage and my nightstand, this dresser was a great find.
White dresser by chalkboard, corkboard, and mirror
I originally didn’t think I’d have the space for a dresser. Elaine Giles
When planning out my room before moving in, I had no expectation to have a dresser since I figured adding one would make the space feel too cluttered.

Then I found this dresser on the side of the road that was perfect for my room. One person’s trash, right?

I love having this next to my bed because I keep a lamp, fan, and space heater on it, as well as my phone and water bottle when I’m sleeping. It also serves as additional clothing storage.

 

I hung my bags on the back of my door.
Orange, brown, and colorful bags hanging from white bedroom door
The colors of my bags work well with the palette of my room. Elaine Giles
Using over-the-door hooks, I hung all of my bags and purses on the back of my door.

Thankfully, the color schemes of my room and wardrobe match pretty well, so the purses seem like added decoration.

I cut and painted removable wallpaper to make a decorative arch.
Orange arch behind light blue surfboard, shelf, and narrow table with TV on it
Stick-and-peel wallpaper is a renter-friendly way to add personality to your space. Elaine Giles
Since I stare at the wall across from my bed more than any other, I decided to give it some flair with renter-friendly, stick-on wallpaper that I cut into an arch and painted.

I stuck it on the wall behind my TV, intentionally off-center so I could place my surfboard on the side without covering it. I also added a floating shelf in the middle with plants, artwork, and candles.

This upgrade only took me a few hours and made my space feel so much more homey and warm.

About the Author
Elaine Giles