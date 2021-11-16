How I made new friends as an adult after I quit drinking

The author at a bar in Austin (left) and exploring NYC (right). Joey Hadden/Insider

Quitting drinking made me realize that I had used alcohol as a crutch to make friends as an adult.

Without it, I used work, Facebook groups, and renewed interests to build a sense of community.

Now that I know I can be social without alcohol, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to a life of drinking.

One morning this summer, I woke up feeling like I never wanted to drink again. I’ve continued to feel this way ever since, and I haven’t had a drink in more than three months.

Since I quit drinking, my body feels better, and my mind feels clearer. And when I don’t spend my weekends partying and sleeping in the next day, I have time to do more things.

This spare time left me craving more friends.

But I felt somewhat awkward meeting new people without alcohol, and I soon realized that I had been using alcohol as a crutch to make friends in adulthood.

Grabbing a drink had been my default when building connections, and I’ve been consistently hanging out at bars since college.

Health experts Insider previously spoke to agree that replacing drinking with healthier habits like spending time with friends can help you enjoy life without alcohol.

So I decided to find new ways to build a community of friends based on my interests.

Connect with colleagues away from work

I started with my job, where I typically work from home, and all my coworkers are connected on the professional messaging program Slack.

I decided to view work as an opportunity to make new friends the way I used to back when we were all in the office.

So when a colleague who I’d never met messaged me about one of my articles, I asked her to hang out.

I usually feel weird going to meet someone I’ve never talked to before, but we connected quickly over shared interests and soon became friends.

Find people who share your passions

Since she stopped drinking, the author has been going to local rock shows and playing in a new band. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next, I thought about the things I love besides work and how I could meet people with similar passions.Music has always been a significant part of my life. But, since the pandemic, I hadn’t been going to shows or part of a band.

So I got on Facebook and started joining groups for musicians in my area. While doing this, I realized that there seems to be a Facebook group for just about every interest. Anyone could use this strategy to meet people who share their passions.

After a weekend of searching on Facebook, I found my crew. I feel like I lucked out with how well we work together, and it took a lot less effort than I expected.

Get moving

I’ve also found ways to be social with extracurricular activities.

Joining a martial arts gym has given me a stress-relieving outlet and another reason to leave my apartment on weeknights while engaging in a somewhat social, alcohol-free activity.

Volunteer

To find volunteer opportunities, I thought about issues I care about and skills I have that can help.

I love dogs, and dogs can be friends, too, I thought. Since many rescue dogs need homes, I figured that I could use my photography skills to help rescue pups stand out on sites like Petfinder.

As soon as I had the idea, I rushed to my computer and started emailing rescues, and I got some responses. Now, I get to play with dogs while I take pictures of them a few times a month.

And I’m not just making new dog friends — the humans who care for them are pretty cool, too.

Now that I’ve figured out how to build relationships without alcohol, I don’t think I’ll ever go back to drinking.