I Got The Best Job Offer Of My Life By Chatting With Someone On A Train

Part of a series about the best and worst internships we’ve ever had.Most people spend hours pouring over Craigslist, LinkedIn, and other job listing sites trying to find an internship. I found mine riding the train.



I spent the previous summer picking up dirty dishes in an airport sky lounge to earn flight benefits so I could jet set across the country. On my way home from a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C., I serendipitously began a conversation on the train with Doug Granville, a salesman for a startup company called Scoutmob. This led to an internship that completely changed the direction of my life.

I was part of the third group of interns Scoutmob brought on since the startup was founded in 2010, and there was still not a lot of structure to the internship. It was a great experience, because it forced me to take action and risks. If I wanted to take part in a project, I had to go after it and make it happen. No one was going to hold my hand. Startups don’t work like that.

Despite being told in my interview that they didn’t need any help with writing at the time, I pitched my story ideas to the editors, and lo and behold, they said yes. I carved out my storytelling niche, and I got to spend more of my time running around to interview businesses, and snapping photos with a fancy camera. For an aspiring young wordsmith like myself, it was bliss.

But I don’t think it was just the tasks I accomplished that made the experience so fulfilling. It was a feeling and a sense of belonging. It starts to sound a little kooky when you start talking about feelings and the workplace in the same sentence, but I think it’s just part of the startup lifestyle. I felt inspired walking into the office everyday.

