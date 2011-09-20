How I Gained 30 Clients in 30 Days On A Shoestring Budget

One of the biggest challenges for small businesses and start-ups is getting the word out. One of the most common questions I get is: “How do I creatively market a product or service on a shoestring budget?”



Here are 15 marketing techniques I used to get 30 clients in 30 days! 1. Join your local Chamber of Commerce. It’s great for networking opportunities and creating awareness about your business for other businesses so that they could use your services. Visit http://www.uschamber.com/. 2. Brand everything! Put a skin of your logo/company name on your laptop, have your favourite baseball cap embroidered, put up a cell phone screensaver, put logos on umbrellas, on laptop bags, on backpacks — just become a walking billboard. You’ll be amazed how many people will search for your website just out curiosity. 3. Get a business/professional email address. Who wants to do business with [email protected]? 4. Become a resource to others. HARO (Help A Reporter Out – www.helpareporter.com) is a great resource for you to become a solid contributor to reporters and book writers nationwide. You can also reach out to local reporters that report in your field. 5. Offer to speak at seminars and events as an expert in your field. 6. Hold a free clinic for people in your community. One of the best ways to learn is to teach! 7. Host free webinars and conference calls. Give out free valuable information that solidifies you as an expert. 8. Create and distribute podcasts. 9. Ask for the sale. The number one rule in sales is to ask for the sale. 10. Get professional headshots taken. 11. Give out free branded swag. Coffee cups, ink pens, t-shirts, key chains, etc. 12. Collect testimonials and share them! 13. Create an original business card that stands out from the crowd. This helps in networking events! 14. Look for free listings in various directories. Get listed in many as possible. 15. Offer free services (within reason) to businesses that will increase your credibility in exchange for a testimonial.

