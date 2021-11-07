I’ve been following the Mediterranean diet for 4 years. Here are the 10 biggest ways I save money.

Batch cook every week.

After being at work all day, the last thing I want to do is prepare a meal. So, I batch cook most of my meals for the week on a Sunday afternoon.

I decide on three or four delicious meals and cook them in huge portions. A wok often comes in handy for batch cooking – you can fry everything, let it simmer, and only have one pan to clean.

Invest in glass containers and Tupperware for frozen meals.

After a long day, you can defrost it in the microwave and have a home-cooked meal in minutes.