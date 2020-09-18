I built a lounge area, treehouse, and fire pit to upgrade our backyard, all for $25 — here's how

José R. Mendoza The new DIY hammock.

Freelance writer José R. Mendoza and his wife, who is also a freelancer, had been planning on house-hunting in California when the pandemic hit.

They decided to move in with their in-laws in Maine – and Mendoza wanted to create some of his dream DIY projects there.

The first thing he did was set-up a hammock he bought in California, which was quick and easy.

Next, he built a casita (playhouse) for his child, and he topped it off by redesigning the house’s fire pit.

Right before the beginning of the pandemic, my wife and I were house hunting in San Diego for what would have been the place where we would settle and raise our family. I had all these ideas for home improvement projects that I would work on once we had our new place. The list included everything from building a playhouse and a swingset for our child to building a fire pit.

Then the pandemic hit. Along with many people across the globe, our livelihoods were affected. My wife and I are both freelancers, and we each lost projects and clients. At the same time, California issued a stay-at-home order, which meant that we could no longer physically look at houses.

So, we put our home-buying plans on pause. And, as a result, all of those projects I imagined working on in “our new place” were also on hold.

After a couple months of temporarily sheltering in place with family, we realised the pandemic and its effects would last longer than we originally thought and we needed to settle somewhere more permanent. So as the restrictions started to ease in California, we made the decision to leave and move in with my in-laws in Maine, where we have now been living for over two months.

Since the first weekend we arrived, I started to work on the things that I wanted to do in our own “place.” Thankfully, my in-laws have plenty of space and have allowed me to work on my DIY projects that everyone benefits from.

The first project: Creating the perfect lounge area cost $US8 and less than a half hour to set up

José R. Mendoza Before installing the hammock.

Materials

1 hammock

Rope

Costs

$US7.98

Time

15 minutes

Growing up in El Salvador, my family always had a special place under the trees where we could relax, lounge, and connect with the family. Almost every family in El Salvador has a hamaca (hammock) or two in different parts of the house and yard.

During one of my last grocery runs in California before moving, I came across an aisle full of hamacas and, without hesitation, I bought one and I said to myself, “Maine has plenty of trees. I am sure I’ll find the perfect spot for it.” (And I did – the one pictured above.)

And, while we were staying with family in California, I got used to my aunt’s hammock, and knew that I really wanted to have one of my own again.

When we arrived in Maine, the hammock was one of the first things I unpacked. I quickly looked for a rope in the basement, luckily found one, and set up my hamaca just like back home.

Now, we use it almost every day and it has become one of our favourite and most relaxing places to read, nap, rest, and take a swing with our little one.

José R. Mendoza The after.

Next: The kids’ casita (playhouse) took one week to build, and only cost about $US17

José R. Mendoza Prepping the site to build the casita.

Materials:

6 wood pallets

1-¼ inch screws*

2-½ inch screws*

3-inch wood nails

Gravel

Wood shingles

Wood planks

Vinyl floor

Wood stain

*These are the only items that I bought to complete this project. All of the rest of the materials were odds and ends leftover from previous home improvement projects that I pieced together to build the house.

Costs:

$ 16.94

Project Duration: One week

When we were house hunting in San Diego, we were staying in an Airbnb. At the time, I was busy writing about how to repurpose pallets for DIY projects, and noticed that the neighbour next door had built a little play house made out of four wood pallets. I thought to myself, “That’s a cool idea.”

My father in-law had been working on improving his garden in Maine, and mentioned that he had about ten leftover wood pallets that he would save for me. That’s when I knew I could build a treehouse in the middle of the woods for our little one, who loves playgrounds, but hadn’t been able to go to one since the start of the pandemic.

I didn’t have a design or style in mind for the house — I just went with the flow.

José R. Mendoza Building the casita.

I started with the side walls and then everything started coming together, fitting perfectly between the trees, which I used as supports to help fortify the house. As the design came together, I ended up with a playhouse with windows, a roof deck, and a slide in the middle of the woods.

Our little one is so happy to have a casita.

José R. Mendoza The final product.

Upgrading the fire pit cost $US0 and took about two days

José R. Mendoza Before the new stone fire pit, a metal one was in place.

Materials

Stones (leftover from previous projects)

Cost

$US0

Time

Two days

I like to repurpose materials on hand whenever possible to keep costs low and reduce the impact of my work on the environment. That was the case for this project as well. One day, I came across a pile of flat stones laying in the yard that looked like they had been there for years.

Since one of my ideas for our “new place” was to build a fire pit, I asked my in-laws if it was ok to use those stones to build them a new fire pit since, the one they had was a metal one that was falling apart. Of course, they said yes.

I started collecting the stones of all different sizes, and put them together in the form of a circle.

José R. Mendoza The after.

As you can see, the stone patio blends with the new fire pit for a rustic finish.

Now this is the spot where we build fires, relax, sip sparkling wine, and roast marshmallows on cool Maine evenings.

During the pandemic, I have become one of the many people who has used the extra time I’m spending at home in creative ways — the projects I’ve worked on have given us new places to work, play, and relax.

José R. Mendoza Staying warm on a chilly night in Maine.

And, since these have been DIY, using mostly upcycled materials, that’s helped us save money while still enjoying the benefits of these upgrades.

This work has also provided a way to unplug, release stress, and find happiness, knowing that, at the end of each project, these new additions will help us create long-lasting memories.

