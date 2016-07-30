Humans have dramatically changed Hawaii -- here's how

When we think of Hawaii, we think of beautiful coastlines, exotic species, and bright colours. But what we probably don’t think about is how huge an impact we humans have had on those islands.

And yet, despite being one of the most geographically isolated, inhabited places on earth, Hawaii’s eight islands have been dramatically and permanently altered.

In fact, over 25% of Hawaii’s native species are on the endangered species list. And since the arrival of humans in Hawaii, 28 bird species and at least 10% of the native plant species have gone extinct.

Island species are already at greater risk of extinction than mainland species because, with smaller land areas, the plant and animal populations are inevitably smaller to begin with, so they are considerably more vulnerable. As a result, when humans bring invasive species to the islands or simply encroach on the habitat, the effects are greatly amplified.

Here are just some of the ways humans have changed the state’s landscape.

