How HTC Is Dealing With Samsung's Big Galaxy S4 Launch

HTC is trying to stand in the path of a steamroller.We’re at Samsung’s S4 launch event where HTC has people walking around with its new top-of-the-line smartphone, the HTC One.



It’s giving people hands-on demos of the phone, as well as cards that say you can get $100 off your phone if you trade in your old phone through HTC’s website.

Samsung is holding two events at the same time. One is for media at Radio City Music Hall and one is for consumers in Times Square. It’s unclear how many people are going to go for HTC’s move.

HTC was at one point the leading Android phone company. But in the last year Samsung has outspent it in marketing and built equal or better phones.

Samsung has crazy hype right now. We doubt HTC can stop the buzz, but at least it’s trying.

