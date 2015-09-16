HP execs: Here's how we plan to save our most troubled business unit

HP/Business Insider HPE CEO Meg Whitman

The gossip among HP employees is that HP wants to clean up and sell its troubled Enterprise Services business unit, multiple employees have told us.

But HP execs are saying something different, telling investors that the the unit is “essential” to the new HP Enterprise (HPE) company, which will split off from HP on November 1, led by CEO Meg Whitman.

At HPE’s first analyst meeting on Tuesday, CEO Meg Whitman and the unit’s general manager Mike Nefkens used the word “essential” to describe the unit multiple times.

Whitman sees the unit as the linchpin to the whole company’s success. She sees businesses hiring HP’s consultants to help them move apps into the cloud, turn paper processes into digital ones, update their data centres and networks, secure their networks and data all while selling HP’s other products and services along the way.

She’s right. HP needs a healthy consulting unit. But ES has been anything but healthy for years. Revenues have been shrinking. Profit margins, unstable. Costs, high.

ES has taken the brunt of HP’s multi-year ongoing layoffs that has shed over 51,000 people from HP’s enormous payroll, with 5% more to go. HP has even resorted to some unusual tactics to shed workers, including turning groups of them into contractors.

On Tuesday, HP offered investors detailed plans on turning this “essential” ship around. Here they are:

This unit has undergone constant layoffs since 2008 when it was formed as HP bought EDS. Whitman promises the current restructuring, which will cost $2 billion, is the last big one. HP Execs promise that HP ES's revenue will stop shrinking in Fiscal year 2018. It has reduced its expenses by $1.4 billion, most through layoffs, automating more tasks, and shifting workers from expensive locations like the US to low-cost locations like Manilla, Costa Rica, and Bangalore, Whitman and Nefkens explained. HP HP promises ES will deliver 7% to 9% profit margins. Much of that comes from eliminating workers in high-cost-of-living parts of the world like US, Canada, and Europe. In 2013 36% of ES workers were in low-cost offshore locations. By 2018, 60% of them will be low-cost offshore locations. The company is currently at 40%, Nefkens said. HP Although much of the $1.4 billion in cost cutting is coming from trimming and shifting its workforce, ES is also closing data centres, using more automation, and watching spending in other areas, Nefken said. HP General manager Mike Nefkens says that sales at HP ES is winning more deals (double digit improvement), costs are down since 2013 and customer satisfaction is up 11 points. HP This slide shows how HP has been adding more clients for HP reducing its reliance on any particular customer. 'In 2013, three accounts made up 65% of our operating profits. Today, no single account represents more than 10%,' the unit's GM Mike Nefkens said. HP Sales to new customers and add-on sales to existing customers is up 8%. HP ES also has 22% more deals in its pipeline, hoping to turn those into signed contracts. HP

