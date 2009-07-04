How A Howard Stern Guest Tried To Hack The Madoff Sentencing

The ban on televisions and other recording devices in the court room where Bernie Madoff was sentenced means those of us who weren’t actually attending have to make do with second hand accounts and those weird courtroom sketches.

But thanks to a frequent guest on the Howard Stern show, we almost got a recording of the real thing. It seems that Ivy Supersonic, whose real name is Ivy Silberstein, was caught recording the sentencing by Federal Protective Service officers on a BlackBerry Pearl that she says belongs to Robin Quivers. Ms. Supersonic was arrested int he court room, the Peal was confiscated and the recording was erased, Zack Kouwe of the New York Times writes.

(Incidentally, this story is another example of how Kouwe is making the usually staid NYT biz section so much more awesome. And that awesome photo of Supersonic wearing the shirt she wore to the hearing? That’s from ace boxing photographer Graham J Higgins. Check out more of his work at: www.higginsboxingphotography.com)

But here’s the really tantalising part: the federal court cops made a copy of the recording before they reased it. Apparently, they were anticipating a possible lawsuit over the rights to the recording. So the odds are that some day we will actually get to hear the recording.

Ms. Supersonic has a bit of an over-inflated view of the role of Madoff.

“Madoff broke our economy,” she said. “He was behind its entire collapse, he was the front and backbone of the largest heist in history and his jail cell will become his coffin just as one of the victims were hoping, and Chin did not let any of us down.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.