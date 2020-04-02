Here are the exact steps hotel owners can take to open their vacant hotel rooms to medical workers and patients during the coronavirus outbreak

ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a hotel room as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, on March 16, 2020 in Pristina, Kosovo.

Cloudbeds, a global property management company that works with over 20,000 properties in 157 countries, launched a campaign called #HospitalityHelps on March 23 to connect lodging providers with empty beds to healthcare and government agencies in need of housing for patients and first responders.

Source:Hospitality Helps;Cloudbeds

To offer up available rooms, hotel and lodging owners can navigate to hospitalityhelps.org and click on the green “I Have Beds” button at the top of the screen.

According to Cloudbeds, providers can expect to house healthcare workers, people affected by COVID-19, people not affect by COVID-19 but who require in-patient care, as well as family members of patients.



Hospitality Helps



After clicking on the “I Have Beds” button, a form pops up asking lodging providers for information including preferred contact method (email, text, or either) and property type.

Hospitality Helps



The property type dropdown options range from hotels to vacation rentals and RV parks. While cities and agencies are currently prioritising accommodations with 100 or more rooms, Cloudbeds is accepting all property types in anticipation of future need.

Hospitality Helps



The bottom half of the form asks for total rooms and total beds available. It includes a space for comments and a note stating that by submitting the form, lodging owners are not committing to participation in the program.

Hospitality Helps



Once submitted, the form redirects to this confirmation message.

Hospitality Helps



Cloudbeds will also send a message to your contact method of choice saying that it will be in touch if a healthcare or government agency in your area has expressed a need for beds. The email includes a note that discussions regarding payments, discounts, and contracts are up to the properties and agencies.

Hospitality Helps



The American Hotel and Lodging Association launched a similar campaign on March 24 called Hospitality for Hope to connect US hotel properties with healthcare and government agencies.

Hospitality for Hope



US hotel owners and general managers interested in volunteering their rooms can navigate to ahla.com/ahlas-hospitality-hope-initiative, click on the red “Click Here” button under “Hotel Involvement,” and fill out this Google Form.

Hospitality for Hope



The form asks for both an email and phone number as well as number of rooms and leaves a space for comments.

Hospitality for Hope



The submitted form will redirect to this confirmation page.

Hospitality for Hope



