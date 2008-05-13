How Hot Is JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon? Check Out This Post Headline

The next superstar Wall Street CEO, a man who is already ascending above the world of super rich, successful, and powerful into the realm of legend? That would be JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon.



If there’s one story that newspapers the world over are guaranteed to pounce on it is layoffs. Nine times out of 10, the layoff plot line is the same: heartless, greedy bosses fire loyal working stiffs and then head home to their mansions. This is especially true when the firings cut deep–or when one corporation is swallowing another and terminating thousands in the name of “synergy” and “redundancies.”

So all you need to know to see how high Jamie Dimon’s stock is flying these days is to glance at today’s New York Post:

