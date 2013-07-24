The Stomach-Churning Process Of How Hot Dogs Are Made

It’s been National Hot Dog Day in the US, meaning that businesses across the country gave away the American favourite for free.
A camera crew from Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made stepped inside a John Morrell factory to reveal the process for how hot dogs are made.
The factory processes a mind-blowing 300,000 hot dogs an hour.
The recipe starts with beef and pork trimmings. Later, a whole bunch of other er, stuff is added.
The hot dog process starts with beef and pork 'trimmings', or what's left over after butchers cut out the more desirable steaks and pork chops.
Factory workers add food starch, salt, and ground mustard to the mixture. They also add other flavorings, which vary by region based on preferences.
Workers slide them off into metal containers into a peeler machine to remove the casings. The machine can peel 700 hot dogs in a minute.
