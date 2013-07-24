The Stomach-Churning Process Of How Hot Dogs Are Made

It’s been National Hot Dog Day in the US, meaning that businesses across the country gave away the American favourite for free.



A camera crew from Discovery Channel’s How It’s Made stepped inside a John Morrell factory to reveal the process for how hot dogs are made.

The factory processes a mind-blowing 300,000 hot dogs an hour.

The recipe starts with beef and pork trimmings. Later, a whole bunch of other er, stuff is added.

