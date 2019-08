Hot dogs aren’t the healthiest food (in fact, they cause cancer), but they’re also pretty gross. Just how gross becomes apparent when you see how they’re made.

This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” on the Science Channel.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.