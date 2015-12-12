You will never want to eat a hot dog again after watching how they're made

Hot dogs aren’t the healthiest food (in fact, they cause cancer), but they’re also pretty gross. Just how gross becomes apparent when you see how they’re made.

The process starts with meat trimmings — leftover pieces of cut steaks or pork chops. Those trimmings are ground up and mixed with chicken trimmings, salt, food starch, corn syrup and other chemicals. Afterwards, they’re mixed with water for consistency, pureed, and loaded through cellulose tubing — according to The Science Channel, it takes 35 seconds to make a chain of hot dogs that would span a soccer field twice over.

After all that, hot dogs are cooked in their tubing, cooled, and packed.

This footage comes from “How It’s Made,” on the Science Channel, which you can watch on Thursday nights at 7pm/6pm central. New episodes air at 9pm/8pm central.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

