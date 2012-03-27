Actually, A Lot Of Android Tablets Are Warmer Than The New iPad

Wired investigated how hot iPad competitors run in light of the Consumer Reports story that the new iPad ran at a temperature of 116 degrees.



Of course, this was after 45 minutes of playing Infinity Blade II, a very demanding task.

For its own test, Wired played the game Dead Space for 30 minutes and then took temperature readings. Here’s how those numbers came out:

ASUS Transformer Prime: 98.5 degrees

Kindle Fire: 96.5 degrees

BlackBerry Playbook: 95.5 degrees

New iPad: 94 degrees

iPad 2: 93.5 degrees

Acer Iconia Tab A200: 90 degrees

Both generations of iPad came in on the bottom end of these tests. Even if the tablet had hit the intimidating-sounding 116 degrees, Wired quotes Dr. Jeffery DeWeese of the Bothin Burn Unit at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco saying that that temperature “‘shouldn’t be of any concern’ for the average adult, and the temperature ‘isn’t going to burn anyone on contact.'”

