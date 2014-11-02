How Homeless People Use Technology: A Photo Essay On Street Poverty And Consumer Gadgets

Steven Tweedie You’ll get to meet Mux later in this story.

It could be easy to assume that those living on the streets of New York City don’t own any gadgets, but that’s not always the case.

Over the course of two weeks last year, we interviewed dozens of homeless people to find out what kind of consumer electronics they own — and more importantly, what they use them for.

From laptops and iPhones, to government-provided phones, it quickly became clear that many homeless people use gadgets to stay connected, search for jobs, and pursue their own creative interests.

Note: All people shown have given their permission for us to take their picture, though some requested we not show their faces.

