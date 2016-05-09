Hollywood uses some simple software to create enormous battle sequences

Have you ever wondered how Hollywood creates those enormous battle sequences with hundreds of thousands of individuals? Sure, they could hire that many extras, but in reality a software company called Massive is behind these scenes.
Massive offers free 30-day trials of their software.
